Missing Thompson teen believed to be in Winnipeg, police say
Skylar Mason, 17, was confirmed to be in city on July 13, RCMP say
Police say a missing teen from northern Manitoba was spotted in Winnipeg last week — and they believe Skylar Mason is still in the city.
The 17-year-old was last seen on July 9 in Thompson, Man., a city about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg, RCMP said in a news release on Sunday morning.
Mounties confirmed Skylar was in Winnipeg on July 13.
The teen was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants and a black backpack, RCMP said. Skylar is described as five feet, two inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call either Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911 or their nearest police service.
People can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.
More from CBC Manitoba: