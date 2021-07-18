Missing Thompson teen believed to be in Winnipeg, police say

Police say a missing teen from northern Manitoba was spotted in Winnipeg last week — and they believe Skylar Mason is still in the city.

The 17-year-old was last seen on July 9 in Thompson, Man., a city about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg, RCMP said in a news release on Sunday morning.

Mounties confirmed Skylar was in Winnipeg on July 13.

The missing teen was confirmed to be in Winnipeg last Tuesday, Mounties say. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

The teen was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants and a black backpack, RCMP said. Skylar is described as five feet, two inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call either Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911 or their nearest police service.

People can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at manitobacrimestoppers.com .

