Missing girl, 15, last seen in Thompson a week ago: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in a northern Manitoba city a week ago.

At around 6 p.m. on Feb. 19, Tia Osborne was last seen on Westwood Drive in Thompson, RCMP said in a Sunday news release.

She is believed to be with acquaintances in the city, the release said, which is approximately 760 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Osborne is described as having a slim build and long, black hair with brown eyes. She was wearing a grey parka, black jogging pants and white mukluks when she was last seen.

RCMP say they are concerned for Osborne's well-being. Anyone with information on where she could be is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or to send a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

