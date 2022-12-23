17-year-old Thompson, Man., girl missing for 3 days

RCMP are asking the public for help to find a 17-year-old girl from northern Manitoba who has been missing for three days.

Allyssa Ouskan was last seen on Tuesday night, when she left her home on Hemlock Crescent in Thompson, Man. She was reported missing that same night.

The teen is approximately five-foot-six and 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

She was last seen wearing a pink and black FXR-brand winter jacket and dressed in black clothing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Thompson RCMP detachment at 204-677-6909 or 204-677-6911, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a secure tip online.

