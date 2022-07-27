Missing 13-year-old last seen in Thompson: Manitoba RCMP

Mounties are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl last seen Tuesday night in northern Manitoba.

Star Pronteau, who is from Paint Lake Provincial Park, was reported missing on Monday around 10 p.m., RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The last confirmed sighting of her was Tuesday around 8 p.m. in Thompson, a city about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Mounties said it's believed the teen is still in Thompson, where she frequents the basketball courts on Thompson Drive and in the Westwood School area.

Star is five feet, four inches tall and about 145 pounds, with long, brown hair and brown eyes.

She wears prescription glasses and has braces, and was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket, a grey hoodie with a Paint Lake Lodge logo, black leggings and purple shoes.

She is also known to carry a black backpack, RCMP said.

Police and her family are concerned for her well-being, Mounties said.