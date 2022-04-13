17-year-old boy from Thompson missing for almost 2 weeks: RCMP

A 17-year-old boy from Thompson has been missing for nearly two weeks, RCMP said Wednesday.

On April 2, Thompson RCMP received a report of a missing teen, police said in a news release. Clinton Adam Miles was last seen later that afternoon at a house on Hudson Bay in Thompson, RCMP say.

Miles is approximately five feet nine inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

RCMP say they don't have a description of what the teen was wearing when he was last seen.