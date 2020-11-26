Missing teen believed to be in Thompson area, RCMP say
A missing 17-year-old boy last seen in Winnipeg earlier this month is now believed to be in the Thompson area, RCMP say.
William Chastelaine, who is originally from Thompson, was last seen on Nov. 8, Mounties say in a news release.
Chastelaine is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, the release says. He has short black hair and hazel eyes.
RCMP in Thompson, a city roughly 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg, got the report that Chastelaine was missing on Nov. 16, the release says.
Anyone with information about Chastelaine's location is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers online.