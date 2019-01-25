Teen girl missing from Swan River, say RCMP

The RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Swan River, Man.

Jasmine Lavallee was last seen just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 15. She was in the area of 4th Street in the western Manitoba town, RCMP said.

Police believe she might be in the area of Portage la Prairie or Long Plain First Nation.

Lavallee is described as 5-foot-3 and about 110 pounds, with long brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white coat with green sleeves, purple and white pants and tan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or be texting TIPMAN, plus a message to CRIMES (274637).