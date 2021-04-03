Missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in Winnipeg, police say

A missing 14-year-old girl last seen at a gas station in Stonewall is believed to be in Winnipeg, police say.

Adrienne Dorian was reported missing alongside a 17-year-old girl on Tuesday around 6 p.m., Manitoba RCMP said in a news release.

Both had disappeared from a residence in Stonewall, Man., a town about 30 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Police say the 17-year-old was found later Tuesday evening, but Dorian is still missing.

Mounties believe she is in Winnipeg.

Dorian is five feet, three inches tall and about 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and long, brown hair with braids, the release said.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

People can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers online here.