Missing Steinbach teen believed to be in Winnipeg

RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl now believed to be in Winnipeg.

Morning Star Bear was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday, when she left her home on Elm Avenue in Steinbach with her boyfriend in a pickup truck, Mounties said in a news release Wednesday. She was believed to be going to the 7-Eleven in the city, which is about 50 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Police got a report around 12:40 p.m. the next day that she was missing.

The teen is five feet, four inches tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, RCMP said. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black capris and white runners.

Mounties say they and the girl's family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can also submit information securely online at manitobacrimestoppers.com .

