Missing Steinbach teen may be in Winnipeg, RCMP say

Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old boy who hasn't been seen in over two weeks.

Payton Paul has been active on social media but hasn't been seen since he left his home on Elm Avenue in Steinbach on July 3, RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties said they got the report of the missing boy that day.

Police say they believe he may be in Winnipeg.

Payton is five feet, five inches and 120 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes, the release said.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black Nike shoes and a black-and-white backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Tipsters can also submit information securely online at manitobacrimestoppers.com .

