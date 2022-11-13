Content
Manitoba

Teen missing from Steinbach, Man., may be in Winnipeg or Brandon: police

Police believe a teen missing from Steinbach, Man., may be in Winnipeg or Brandon.

Kylie Fiorentino, 14, was last seen Nov. 8

Kylie Fiorentino, 14, was last seen on Nov. 8 leaving a house in Steinbach, Man. Police believe she may be in Winnipeg or Brandon. (Submitted by RCMP)

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing youth, who was last seen in Steinbach, Man., but may now be in Winnipeg or Brandon.

Kylie Fiorentino, 14, was last seen on Nov. 8 leaving a house in Steinbach.

She is 5'5", with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and her family are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information about Fiorentino's whereabouts is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP Detachment at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

