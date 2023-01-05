Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in St. Vital

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to locate a teen girl reported missing this week.

Annette Buck, 13, was last seen in the city's St. Vital area on Monday at about 1:30 p.m., police said in a Thursday news release.

Buck is five feet two inches tall, with a thin build and black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black jacket and black Nike Air Force runners when she was last seen, police said.

Anyone with information that could help find her is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

