15-year-old girl reported missing 3 weeks ago may be in Winnipeg, RCMP say

A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing last month may be in Winnipeg, RCMP say.

Tessa Bird from the RM of Tache was last seen on Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. near Kildonan Place shopping centre in Winnipeg.

She was reported missing that same day, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

Family has been in contact with Bird over social media, but they have not heard from her since Sunday.

Bird is described as five foot one tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a grey hoodie, white T-shirt, beige pants and white Nike runners.

Police believe she is still in the Winnipeg area, and are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

More from CBC Manitoba: