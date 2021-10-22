Missing teen Rinella Harper last seen in William Whyte area on Thursday

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Rinella Harper was last seen Oct. 21, around 8 p.m. in the William Whyte area of Winnipeg.

She's described as five feet, seven inches tall, with a medium build, medium-length black hair with blue colouring on her bangs, and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black sweater, grey sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information can call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

