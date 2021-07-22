Skip to Main Content
RCMP looking for missing 18-year-old last seen in Winnipeg

Red River North RCMP are asking for help finding an 18-year-old teen. 

Precious Keeper was last seen Sunday

Precious Keeper, 18, was last seen in Winnipeg Sunday, RCMP say. (Submitted by Red River North RCMP)

Precious Keeper was last seen in Winnipeg on July 18. 

She is described as five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build and dark brown hair that is shaved on the right side. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Red River North RCMP at 204-668-8322 or your nearest police service. You can also submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

now