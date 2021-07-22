RCMP looking for missing 18-year-old last seen in Winnipeg

Red River North RCMP are asking for help finding an 18-year-old teen.

Precious Keeper was last seen in Winnipeg on July 18.

She is described as five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build and dark brown hair that is shaved on the right side.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Red River North RCMP at 204-668-8322 or your nearest police service. You can also submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .

