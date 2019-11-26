Manitoba RCMP looking for teen last seen at end of October
Samuel Anthony Panko was last seen on Oct. 29 in Portage la Prairie.
Manitoba RCMP are asking for helping finding a missing 17-year-old.
Samuel Anthony Panko was last seen on Oct. 29 in Portage la Prairie, about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
He is five feet nine inches tall, with a slim build. He has short, dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Police believe he is now in the Winnipeg area.
Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact local police, or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.