Manitoba RCMP looking for teen last seen at end of October

RCMP believe Samuel Panko may now be in the Winnipeg area. (Submitted by RCMP )

Manitoba RCMP are asking for helping finding a missing 17-year-old.

Samuel Anthony Panko was last seen on Oct. 29 in Portage la Prairie, about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

He is five feet nine inches tall, with a slim build. He has short, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he is now in the Winnipeg area.