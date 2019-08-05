Sask. RCMP ask for help finding missing teen who may be heading to MB

RCMP are asking for help finding a 14-year-old Saskatchewan girl they believe is heading to Manitoba.

Dyllan Lawrence was last seen at her grandparents home in Welwyn, Sask. on August 4.

Police believe she is trying to travel to either Birtle, Man., or Birdtail First Nation in Manitoba.

She is described as being five feet six inches tall, with long, dark brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a pierced nose.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police service or the Moosomin RCMP at 306-435-3361 or 310-RCMP. You can also report a tip anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

