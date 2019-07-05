Police search for missing teen last seen in Portage la Prairie
Barbara Paul, 16, was last seen in Portage la Prairie on Sunday, June 23.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old.
Barbara Paul was last seen in Portage la Prairie on Sunday, June 23, police said.
Paul stands 5-5 and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and medium-length curly auburn hair.
Police said Paul was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie, grey sweatpants, black runners and a pink backpack.
Anyone with information about Paul's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 204-986-6250.
