Police search for missing teen last seen in Portage la Prairie

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old.

Barbara Paul was last seen in Portage la Prairie on Sunday, June 23, police said.

Paul stands 5-5 and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and medium-length curly auburn hair.

Police said Paul was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie, grey sweatpants, black runners and a pink backpack.

Anyone with information about Paul's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba: