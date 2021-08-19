Teen girl missing from Portage la Prairie area: Manitoba RCMP

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Phoenix Raven Myran was reported missing on Aug. 9, but she was last heard from on Tuesday, when she sent a text message to her mother. She was also seen in Portage la Prairie the day before, a Thursday RCMP news release.

She has not been seen or heard from since, but police believe she is still in the city, about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg. She lives in the surrounding rural municipality of Portage la Prairie.

Phoenix is described as five feet four inches tall, with a small build and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing black clothing and carrying a yellow backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.