Missing 15-year-old girl not seen since last Friday: police

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing last Friday.

Police say Rayne Trista Roulette was last seen on June 25 around 10 a.m. leaving the Portage Collegiate Institute.

She was wearing a white shirt, black leggings and white sandals. She is described as five feet four inches tall, with brown eyes and long black hair with blonde highlights.