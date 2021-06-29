Missing 15-year-old girl not seen since last Friday: police
Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was reported missing last Friday.
Rayne Trista Roulette last seen leaving Portage Collegiate Institute
Police say Rayne Trista Roulette was last seen on June 25 around 10 a.m. leaving the Portage Collegiate Institute.
She was wearing a white shirt, black leggings and white sandals. She is described as five feet four inches tall, with brown eyes and long black hair with blonde highlights.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. You can also call Crime Stoppers and submit information anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.