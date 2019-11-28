Police looking for missing teen who can't hear or speak, has cast on right foot

Winnipeg police say Justine McPherson, 17, has been missing since Nov. 24. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding an injured teenage girl who can neither hear nor speak.

Justine McPherson, 17, was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 24, in the city's Sargent Park area.

Police say McPherson had a cast on her right foot and was wearing a black leather coat, burgundy shirt, black track pants and a red-and-black runner on her left foot. They also say she is deaf and non-verbal.

McPherson is described as five foot six, with an average build, brown eyes and long, straight red hair.

Police say they are concerned for McPherson's well-being and would like anyone with information to contact the missing persons unit at 986-6250.

