Missing teen last seen in Long Plain First Nation, Manitoba RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy last seen on the weekend in Long Plain First Nation.

Mounties in Norway House, Man., first received a report that Diraye Al Mecas was missing around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

That report said the teen was seen on June 16 in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation, also known as Norway House, and on Aug. 12 in Long Plain First Nation.

He has black hair and brown eyes. No other physical descriptors were provided, the release said.

Anyone with information about the teen's location is asked to call Norway House RCMP at (204) 359-6483, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or manitobacrimestoppers.com .

