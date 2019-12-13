Nelson House RCMP looking for missing 17-year-old

Nelson House RCMP are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Avery Ross, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 5, at around 8:30 p.m. in Nelson House, Man.

He is known to frequent Thompson, Cross Lake and Winnipeg, according to an RCMP news release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837.