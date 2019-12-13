Skip to Main Content
Nelson House RCMP looking for missing 17-year-old
Nelson House RCMP are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Avery Ross was last seen a week ago

Avery Ross was last seen a week ago in Nelson House, RCMP say. (Submitted by RCMP )

Avery Ross, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 5, at around 8:30 p.m. in Nelson House, Man. 

He is known to frequent Thompson, Cross Lake and Winnipeg, according to an RCMP news release. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837.

