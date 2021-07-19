St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP search for missing teen

A 13-year-old teen is missing from St-Pierre-Jolys, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

On July 16, 2021 St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP received a report of a missing teen, who they say could be in Winnipeg.

Bailey Poole is 5'10" with a thin build and hazel eyes.

If anyone has seen Bailey Poole or know where he may be, please call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

