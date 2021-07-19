Missing St-Pierre-Jolys teen found safe: Manitoba RCMP
RCMP said Monday they received a report of a missing teen, who had not been heard from since Friday. On Tuesday, police said the boy had been found safe.
13-year-old boy had been missing since Friday
A 13-year-old from St-Pierre-Jolys who was previously reported missing has been found safe, Manitoba RCMP say.
On Tuesday, police said the boy had been found safe.
CBC News has removed the photo and name of the boy because he has been safely located.
