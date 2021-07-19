Skip to Main Content
Missing St-Pierre-Jolys teen found safe: Manitoba RCMP

A 13-year-old boy who went missing from St-Pierre-Jolys, Man., has been safely located. (CBC)

A 13-year-old from St-Pierre-Jolys who was previously reported missing has been found safe, Manitoba RCMP say. 

RCMP said Monday they received a report of a missing teen, who had not been heard from since Friday. 

On Tuesday, police said the boy had been found safe. 

CBC News has removed the photo and name of the boy because he has been safely located.

