Missing boy, 16, known to frequent Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old boy from La Salle, last seen leaving the high school in St. Norbert.
Connor Kadence Souva was last seen leaving St. Norbert Collegiate on Monday
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old boy from La Salle who was last seen Monday.
Connor Kadence Souva was last seen leaving the St. Norbert Collegiate around 11 a.m., police wrote in a Tuesday news release.
Souva is known to frequent Winnipeg and Portage la Prairie, about 85 kilometres west, police said.
He's 5-6, 120 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair, the release says. He may be wearing a black hoodie or a red windbreaker jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Headingley RCMP at 204-831-5929, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.
