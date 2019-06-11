Missing boy, 16, known to frequent Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old boy from La Salle who was last seen Monday.

Connor Kadence Souva was last seen leaving the St. Norbert Collegiate around 11 a.m., police wrote in a Tuesday news release.

Souva is known to frequent Winnipeg and Portage la Prairie, about 85 kilometres west, police said.

He's 5-6, 120 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair, the release says. He may be wearing a black hoodie or a red windbreaker jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Headingley RCMP at 204-831-5929, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.

