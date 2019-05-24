St. Pierre Jolys RCMP looking for missing girl, 16, last seen in Winnipeg
RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl last seen in Winnipeg.
Selena French last seen May 18
Selena Symone French was reported missing May 18. She's from the RM of Desalaberry but was last seen in Winnipeg near McDermot Avenue and Isabel Street earlier that day.
She's described as 5-foot-7, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. French was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey hoodie with plaid, and black shoes with rainbow-coloured laces.
Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to contact St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
