Missing teen known to frequent Portage la Prairie, Winnipeg: First Nations police service

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service is asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old known to spend time in Portage la Prairie and Winnipeg.

Keelia Laporte was last seen in her placement home on Long Plain First Nation on Wednesday around 9 p.m., the police service said in a news release. The community is about 100 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Laporte is five feet tall and about 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow sweater, black gym shorts and running shoes, police said.

Police said they are concerned for her wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police service's Long Plain detachment at 204-252-4480.