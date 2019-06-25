Missing teen reported last seen in Long Plain First Nation

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old teen.

Shauntey Houle was last seen on Sunday night in Long Plain First Nation. Police believe she is travelling between the First Nation and Winnipeg.

She is described as five feet, six inches, with brown hair and blond highlights. She has a piercing above her upper lip, and a tattoo on the right side of her neck.

Anyone with information on Houle's whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

