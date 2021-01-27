Police worried about missing 16-year-old last seen in Winnipeg
The RCMP is asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for a missing 16-year-old girl, who was last seen in Winnipeg six days ago.
RCMP say teen is at risk of exploitation, ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers
The St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP detachment received a report that Marissa Brooke Smoke was last seen at 11:30 a.m. in the area of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street last Thursday.
Police said she exited the vehicle she was in and left on foot and they are concerned for her well-being. RCMP said the teen is at risk of exploitation and are asking anyone with information to call the St. Pierre-Jolys detachment at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Smoke is 5'2", 130 pounds, has brown eyes and long black hair with pink dyed tips, RCMP said.