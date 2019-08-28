Skip to Main Content
Missing girl, 13, last seen in northwest Winnipeg nearly a week ago
Manitoba

Missing girl, 13, last seen in northwest Winnipeg nearly a week ago

Winnipeg police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since last week.

Madison Ponace was last seen on Aug. 22

CBC News ·
Police are worried about the well-being of Madison Ponace, 13, who has been missing for nearly a week. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since last week.

Madison Ponace was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 22, around 10 p.m., in the northwest area of Winnipeg, police said in a news release.

She is described as five feet, four inches tall, 100 pounds, with a medium complexion, thin build, and medium-length straight black hair and brown eyes.

Police are worried about her well-being and ask anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|