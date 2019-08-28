Missing girl, 13, last seen in northwest Winnipeg nearly a week ago

Winnipeg police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since last week.

Madison Ponace was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 22, around 10 p.m., in the northwest area of Winnipeg, police said in a news release.

She is described as five feet, four inches tall, 100 pounds, with a medium complexion, thin build, and medium-length straight black hair and brown eyes.

Police are worried about her well-being and ask anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.