Police seek missing girl, 14, from Hanover, Man.
Manitoba RCMP are asking the public for help locating a missing youth who was last seen in the RM of Hanover on July 13.
Naveah Severight might be in New Bothwell or Steinbach
RCMP are asking the public for help locating a missing teen.
Naveah Severight, 14, was last seen on July 13 about 12:30 a.m., when she was leaving her house on Road 27 East in the RM of Hanover, about 70 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.
Police believe she is riding a bicycle, and might be in the New Bothwell or Steinbach areas.
Severight is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
