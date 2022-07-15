Police seek missing girl, 14, from Hanover, Man.

RCMP are asking the public for help locating a missing teen.

Naveah Severight, 14, was last seen on July 13 about 12:30 a.m., when she was leaving her house on Road 27 East in the RM of Hanover, about 70 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Police believe she is riding a bicycle, and might be in the New Bothwell or Steinbach areas.

Severight is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

