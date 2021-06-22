Manitoba RCMP search for missing 13-year-old Hamiota girl

RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a 13-year-old girl from the southwestern Manitoba town of Hamiota.

Kylynn Kasto was last seen leaving her high school in Hamiota at around 12:15 p.m. on Monday. She didn't return to school that day and was heard stating she was headed to Alberta, an RCMP news release says.

Kylynn is five foot two and approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being.