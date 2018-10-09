Gypsumville RCMP search for missing 14-year-old

Gypsumville RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Ethan Sage Pottery was last seen by his grandmother at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 in Winnipeg, while they were visiting family.

Pottery is 5 feet, 4 inches, and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and short, dark brown hair, police say.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater with red stripes, black pants and black runners.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call Gypsumville RCMP at 204-659-5224, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).