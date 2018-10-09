Skip to Main Content
Gypsumville RCMP search for missing 14-year-old

Ethan Sage Pottery is described as five feet, four inches, and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and short dark brown hair. (Submitted by RCMP )

Gypsumville RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old. 

Ethan Sage Pottery was last seen by his grandmother at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 in Winnipeg, while they were visiting family. 

Pottery is 5 feet, 4 inches, and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and short, dark brown hair, police say. 

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater with red stripes, black pants and black runners.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call Gypsumville RCMP at 204-659-5224, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

