Teen girl missing for 2 weeks last seen in North End, Winnipeg police say

A teen girl last seen in Winnipeg's North End has been missing for two weeks, and Winnipeg police are asking the public to help find her.

Janessa Wood, 16, was last seen on March 21 between Mountain Avenue and Selkirk Avenue in Winnipeg, police said on Monday.

Wood has been in touch with her guardian through social media, police said, but concerns remain about her well-being.

Wood is described as five feet, two inches, and 100 pounds, with a slim build. She has brown eyes and long straight brown hair. No clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information on Wood's whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.