Missing girl, 15, last seen leaving West. St. Paul home
Alexa Young described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 105 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.
Police are asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old who was last seen on the weekend.
Alexa Young was seen leaving her home on Addis Avenue in the rural municipality of West St. Paul at about 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.
She is described as five feet seven inches tall and 105 pounds. Young has long black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and grey running shoes when she was last seen.
RCMP ask anyone who knows where she is to contact Red River North RCMP at 204-482-1222, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Secure tips can also be made online.
