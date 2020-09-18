Missing teen girl last seen in Winnipeg

A 17-year-old girl missing from the community of Mitchell, Man., was last seen in Winnipeg, police say.

RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye open for Gina Lisa Hill, who is believed to still be in the city.

She has made intermittent contact with her family since going missing on Aug. 12, but hasn't done so since Sept. 13, RCMP say.

Hill is described as about five feet five inches tall and 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP are concerned for her safety and asking anyone with information to call the them at 204-326-1234, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

