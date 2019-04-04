Skip to Main Content
Girl, 16, missing from Steinbach, believed to be in Winnipeg

Girl, 16, missing from Steinbach, believed to be in Winnipeg

Police are asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Feb. 28 in the Steinbach area.
CBC News ·
Noreen Kyla Osborne is described as 5-foot-6 and 133 pounds with brown eyes and long hair (RCMP)

Police are asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Feb. 28 in the Steinbach area.

Noreen Kyla Osborne is described as 5-foot-6 and 133 pounds with brown eyes and long hair — the colour of which can vary, RCMP said.

It is believed she is in the Winnipeg area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Stoppers website.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|