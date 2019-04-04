Girl, 16, missing from Steinbach, believed to be in Winnipeg
Police are asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Feb. 28 in the Steinbach area.
Noreen Kyla Osborne is described as 5-foot-6 and 133 pounds with brown eyes and long hair — the colour of which can vary, RCMP said.
It is believed she is in the Winnipeg area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Stoppers website.