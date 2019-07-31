Missing teen girl last seen in downtown Winnipeg on July 12

Samantha Gabriel is five-foot-four, with a medium build and dark brown hair that is mid-length down her back. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing.

Samantha Gabriel was last seen in downtown Winnipeg in the evening of July 12.

She is described as five-foot-four, with a medium build and dark brown hair that is mid-length down her back.

She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black sweats and black runners.

Gabriel has a cross tattoo near her left eye and another on her right middle finger.

Police are concerned about her well-being and ask anyone with any information to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.