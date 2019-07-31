Skip to Main Content
Missing teen girl last seen in downtown Winnipeg on July 12
Manitoba

Missing teen girl last seen in downtown Winnipeg on July 12

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing.
CBC News ·
Samantha Gabriel is five-foot-four, with a medium build and dark brown hair that is mid-length down her back. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing.

Samantha Gabriel was last seen in downtown Winnipeg in the evening of July 12.

She is described as five-foot-four, with a medium build and dark brown hair that is mid-length down her back.

She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black sweats and black runners.

Gabriel has a cross tattoo near her left eye and another on her right middle finger.

Police are concerned about her well-being and ask anyone with any information to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|