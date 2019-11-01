RCMP locate Portage la Prairie teen last seen mid-September
RCMP say a 15-year-old boy who was last seen in Winnipeg's North End on Sept. 19 has been found.
A 15-year-old boy was last seen on College Avenue in Winnipeg's North End on Sep. 19, 2019. He was reported missing on Oct. 3.
CBC News has removed the teen's photo and name to protect his identity, because he is a minor.