Teen reported missing in Morris found, RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP say a teen reported missing in Morris has been safely located.

Police issued a release late Sunday night asking for help from the public in finding him.

The 13-year-old was last seen by a family member Sunday afternoon in the Morris area.

In an email sent shortly before midnight Sunday, an RCMP spokesperson confirmed the teen was found and is safe.

Officers from the Morris detachment, the RCMP search and rescue team, several volunteers, the local fire department and the fire commissioner's office were involved in the search.

The town of Morris is located 61 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

CBC News has removed the photo and name of the teen to protect his identity because he is a minor.

