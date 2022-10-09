Missing girl from Ebb and Flow First Nation last seen in Winnipeg, say RCMP

RCMP in Manitoba are asking the public to help them locate a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing and may be in Winnipeg.

Alizay Houle, 16, from Ebb and Flow First Nation was reported missing on Oct. 6.

Investigators have since determined that she was last seen Saturday at a home on Atlantic Street in Winnipeg, RCMP said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Houle is five feet seven inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she is still believed to be in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP detachment at 204-447-3082, or they can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.