Winnipeg mom searches for son with developmental delay missing since Thursday

A Charleswood mom is asking for help to find her son, who she last saw when he went out for ice cream with a friend on Thursday night.

Candace Mitchler said her son, Brett May, 19, has global developmental delay — an umbrella term used when children are significantly delayed in their cognitive or physical development milestones — and functions at the level of a 12-year-old.

"[I'm] terrified," Mitchler said over the phone on Saturday morning as she walked down Fairmont Road near Ridgewood Avenue.

"I don't know if he's staying in somebody's home. I don't know if he's wandering around. I'm not sure where he is."

May, who also has ADHD, left the house around 7 p.m. Thursday, Mitchler said. He never came back.

Mitchler said her son has run away before — but never for this long.

She said she has called police and was told she has to wait until after 5 p.m. Saturday to file a missing persons report. In the meantime, she's out with some friends looking for her son.

"We're just kind of walking the streets. Maybe he's wandering around," she said.

Mitchler described May as around six feet one inch tall with a slim build and blond hair. He was last wearing blue jeans, a navy blue T-shirt and ASICS brand grey running shoes, she said.