15-year-old from Dauphin missing since early Monday morning: Manitoba RCMP
McGlare Campbell was last seen around 2:30 a.m. at home in western Manitoba city, police say
RCMP are searching for a 15-year-old boy last seen at his home in the western Manitoba city of Dauphin on Monday.
McGlare Campbell was last seen around 2:30 a.m. that day, RCMP said on Friday. At about 8:45 Monday morning, Mounties responded to a report that he was missing.
The teen is five feet, two inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was wearing grey sweatpants, a black jacket and red shoes when he was last seen.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.