15-year-old from Dauphin missing since early Monday morning: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP are searching for a 15-year-old boy last seen at his home in the western Manitoba city of Dauphin on Monday.

McGlare Campbell was last seen around 2:30 a.m. that day, RCMP said on Friday. At about 8:45 Monday morning, Mounties responded to a report that he was missing.

The teen is five feet, two inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was wearing grey sweatpants, a black jacket and red shoes when he was last seen.