Search party, RCMP look for missing 17-year-old in Chemawawin Cree Nation

Mounties and a search party in northern Manitoba are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Frank Oteskan was last seen on Sesame Street in Chemawawin Cree Nation on Tuesday evening, according to a RCMP news release.

His adoptive mother, Belinda Merasty, says Oteskan's sister last saw him at home on the evening of May 21, and said he was cold from being outside at night.

"The scary thing is Frank doesn't feel the cold," Merasty told CBC News, adding that Oteskan is vulnerable due to an extremely-weakened immune system and fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

"It's been so cold and my son is really tired. He's not a regular 17-year-old boy. He's probably the size of [an] 11 or 12-year-old."

Oteskan is five feet tall, weighs 130 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes, RCMP say. He was wearing all black clothing when he was last seen in Chemawawin, which is next to Easterville, Man., about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Sightings of teen reported

Robert Walker, who is leading the search party for Oteskan, says a few sightings of the teen on Friday have been reported and searchers are concentrating their efforts in that area of Chemawawin.

The search party sprang into action on Saturday after Chief Clarence Easter initiated a search and rescue operation. About 30 people from the community are going door-to-door and are on quad bikes to check the bushes, said Walker.

They are also asking people in the area to check their garages for Oteskan. More people will be involved in the search party on Sunday if Oteskan is not found, Walker said.

People who have recently seen the 17-year-old should come forward, he said. "We'd greatly appreciate it because the parents are really, really worried."

RCMP say they are also concerned for Oteskan's well-being. Merasty hopes he will be back home soon.

"Somebody had to have seen him," she said.