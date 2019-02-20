Missing teen last seen 10 days ago in Brandon, police say

Brandon police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in 10 days.

Jaylen Neeposh was last seen on Feb. 10, 2019 when she left her residence in the 600 block of 17th Street, Brandon police said on Wednesday.

She has not returned nor has she been heard from since, according to police.

Neeposh is described as five feet five inches tall and 125 pounds, with long straight black hair, which she usually wears in a ponytail, police said.

She has brown eyes and wears black framed glasses.

Police said Neeposh was last seen wearing a maroon winter coat, grey sweatpants and tan boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Brandon police at 204-729-2345.

