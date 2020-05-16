Missing teen last seen in Brandon on Wednesday after running away from Winnipeg foster home

Brandon police are asking for help to find a missing teen who was last seen in Brandon's north end on Wednesday.

Kyson Little, 17, was reported missing from his Winnipeg foster home on May 2. He was found in Brandon on Wednesday and placed in a residence on an emergency basis until he could be taken back to Winnipeg.

He ran away again before that could happen, the Brandon Police Service said in a news release.

Little was last seen on Brandon's Assiniboine Avenue between Eighth Street N. and 14th Street N. around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. He is five feet eight inches tall and 100 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

Police said Little was reported to have been wearing a white and black sweater, black pants, a mask and gloves.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 204-727-8477, or text BCSTIP and a message to 274637.