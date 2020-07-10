Missing teen may be in Brandon, RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen who was last seen on Sunday evening.

Jaylynn Mary Hercina, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Boissevain, Man., Mounties said in a news release on Friday.

Police said they believe Jaylynn may have travelled to Brandon, Man., which is about 70 kilometres north of Boissevain and about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Jaylynn is described as five feet, six inches tall and about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black leggings and black-and-white shoes and carrying a black backpack, the release said.

RCMP said they got a report that the teen was missing on Monday night just before 11 p.m.