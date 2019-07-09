Missing teen last seen more than 1 week ago in Thompson, Man.
Thompson RCMP are calling on the public for help to find a missing teenage girl who is still believed to be in the area.
Officers said 14-year-old Allison Bighetty disappeared from the northern city late in the evening on June 29.
Bighetty was last seen at around 10:00 p.m. wearing shorts and a t-shirt, RCMP said.
She is around 5-5 and has brown hair.
RCMP believe Bighetty is still in the Thompson area.
Police ask anyone with information about where she may be to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911.