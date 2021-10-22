Missing teen last seen in William Whyte area on Thursday found safe, police say

A missing teenage girl Winnipeg police asked for help finding earlier Friday afternoon has since been found safe.

The Winnipeg Police Service put out a news release about the missing 14-year-old around 3:30 p.m.

About an hour later, police said they had located the teen, who had last been seen Oct. 21, around 8 p.m. in the William Whyte area of Winnipeg.

CBC News has removed the photo and name of the girl to protect her identity.

